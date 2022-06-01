Pride month is celebrated by the LGBTQ community from 1 June to 30 June every year. It marks the police raid that prompted the Stonewall riots which led to the establishment of LGBTQ rights. A series of demonstrations were held by the LGBTQ community to protest against the raid. The protest called for establishing a safe space for homosexual people where they can congregate without fear of being arrested or becoming victims of violence. As you celebrate the Pride month 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Share Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Sayings and Slogans for the Annual LGBT Pride Celebration

This year marks the 50th year of the Pride movement. The first official UK gay pride rally was held in London on July 1, 1972. It was chosen as the nearest Saturday to the Stonewall riots of 1969. The LGBTQ community people spread messages during this month to send wishes for Pride month. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

I Believe That No One Should Ever Have to Choose Between a Career We Love and Living Our Lives With Authenticity and Integrity. - Selisse Berry

Every Gay and Lesbian Person Who Has Been Lucky Enough to Survive the Turmoil of Growing Up Is a Survivor. Survivors Always Have an Obligation to Those Who Will Face the Same Challenges. - Bob Paris

I'm Proud to Be Gay. I Consider Being Gay Among the Greatest Gifts God Has Given Me. - Tim Cook

This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another. - Ellen Page

It Always Seemed to Me a Bit Pointless to Disapprove of Homosexuality. It's like Disapproving of Rain. - Francis Maude

Pride month is an important time observed in the month of June as it details the history of the LGBT community finding acceptance in the world. It is a time for everyone to be proud of who they are and the unique offerings they have to bring to the world. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones on this day to wish them 50tH Pride month with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

