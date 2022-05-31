The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month, annually, to honour the 1969 Stonewall riots. Pride Month is a period when people work to achieve equal justice, rights and opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) Americans. LGBT Pride Month 2022 in the United States will begin on Wednesday, 1st June and will commence on Thursday, 30th June. Across the globe, various events like workshops, symposia, concerts, parades and parties are held during this special month as a way of recognising the influence the LGBT community have had in different sections of the society. To commemorate the yearly celebration virtually and promote the idea of gay pride month, here's our compilation of messages, wishes, quotes and HD photos. Pride Month 2022 Date, Theme and Meaning: Know History, Significance, Events and Activities To Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Pride Month 2022 Quotes

Pride Month 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: It Always Seemed to Me a Bit Pointless to Disapprove of Homosexuality. It's like Disapproving of Rain. - Francis Maude

Pride Month 2022 Messages

June Pride Month 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Being Gay Is Like Glitter, It Never Goes Away. - Lady Gaga

Pride Month HD Wallpapers

June Pride Month 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: I’m Proud to Be Gay. I Consider Being Gay Among the Greatest Gifts God Has Given Me. - Tim Cook

Pride Month 2022 Sayings

June Pride Month 2022 SMS (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: I Believe That No One Should Ever Have to Choose Between a Career We Love and Living Our Lives With Authenticity and Integrity. - Selisse Berry

Wishes For Pride Month 2022

June Pride Month 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Status Reads: This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another. - Ellen Page

