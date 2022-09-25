Riyadh, September 25: Islamic religious authorities today will conduct Rabi Al Awwal 2022 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Israel, Morocco and other countries in the middle east. The sighting of new moon will mark the start of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022, third Islamic month. Based on the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 (Mawlid) date will be decided. LatestLY will provide live news updates on Rabi Al Awwal 2022 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Israel, Morocco and other countries in the middle east. Stay here for instant live updates on Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 moon sighting. Rabi Ul Awwal 2022: Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on This Day; Eid Milad Un Nabi Date To Be Announced.

An Islamic month lasts for either 29 or 30 days based on the moon sighting. Muslims welcome a new month when the moon is sighted on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon does not appear on 29th day, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month commences the next day. In Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Israel, Morocco and other middle eastern countries, today (September 25) is 29th day of Safar month.

Accordingly, if the new moon is sighted today, Rabi Al Awwal 2022 in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Israel, Morocco and other middle eastern countries will begin from September 26. In case the moon remains invisible, the ongoing Safar month will complete 30 days on September 26. Subsequently, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 will start from September 27. A section of Muslims in the United States of America (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Turkey, France, Russia and some other countries in Europe and North America follow Saudi Arabia's moon sighting instead of local moon sighting. They would be also keep a close eye on moon sighting updates from Saudi Arabia to mark the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Other Middle Eastern Countries:

A large section of Muslims observes Eid Milad Un Nabi, also known as (Mawlid) on 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal month to commemorate Prophet Mohammed's birthday. If Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 begins from September 26, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 will be observed on October 7 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Israel, Morocco and other middle eastern countries. If Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from September 27, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 will be observed on October 8.