The holy Rabbi ul-Awal is here. The celebration is the third month in the Islamic calendar that is considered an extremely auspicious time for the Muslims. Muslims celebrate the day with moon sighting and it is also believed that Prophet Mohammed was born during Rabi Ul Awwal. This is a sacred month and therefore people wish each other on this occasion. The birth date of Prophet Mohammed is 12th Rabi Ul Awal and it depends on the sighting of the moon to determine the start date of Rabi Ul-Awal. It also confirms the date of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

Birthday of Prophet Mohammed is also called Eid-e-Mild or Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid. People celebrate the moon sighting with great enthusiasm and fervour. On this day you can send your friends and family greetings on the occasion through WhatsApp message of which we have a compilation here that goes as Rabi Ul Awal HD Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak, Rabiul Awal 1442 Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak Wishes, Rabi Ul Awal Greetings and SMS which you can share with your loved ones. Prophet Mohammed's birthday is also known as Eid-e-Mild or Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid.

It is only after moon sighting, people wish each other Rabi ul-Awal 2020, Chand Mubarak. On this auspicious occasion, we bring to you Rabi Ul Awal Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak, Rabiul Awal 1442 Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak Wishes, SMS, Quotes, GIFs, and more. You can share it among your friends and family and celebrate the occasion. People on Twitter have flooded the social media platform with wishes tweets and greetings, check out the best ones:

The date of Eid-e-Milad, also referred to as Eid Milad un Nabi (peace be upon him), is October 30. Rabi Ul Awal begins on Sunday evening and the first date of Rabi ul Awal would be observed on October 19.

