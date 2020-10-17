Rabi ul-Awal is the third month in the Islamic calendar which is quite an auspicious time for Muslims. It is believed that Prophet Mohammed was born during Rabi Ul Awwal. The birth date of Prophet Mohammed is 12th Rabi Ul Awal. Prophet Mohammed's birthday is also known as Eid-e-Mild or Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid. After moon sighting, people wish each other Rabi ul-Awal 2020, Chand Mubarak. As we celebrate the occasion, we bring to you Rabi Ul Awal Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak, Rabiul Awal 1442 Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak Wishes, SMS, Quotes, GIFs, and more. You can share it among your friends and family and celebrate the occasion. WhatsApp Messages, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Pictures, 12 Rabi ul Awal GIF Greetings & Wishes for Prophet Mohammed's Birthday.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Today marks the 29th of Safar. The date of Eid-e-Milad, also referred to as Eid Milad un Nabi (peace be upon him), is October 30. Had the moon been sighted today, then the festival would have been observed on October 29. Rabi Ul Awal begins on Sunday evening and the first date of Rabi ul Awal would be observed on October 19.

The sighting of the moon will not only determine the date for Rabi Ul-Awal's beginning but also confirm Prophet Mohammed's birthday celebration date. Here's a list of Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak Pictures, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak Ho, 12 Rabi Al Awal 2020, Rabi’ Al-Awwal, Rabi Al Awal 12, Rabi Al Awwal in Urdu, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hawa Ko Khushboo Mubarak, Fiza Ko Mausam Mubarak, Dilon Ko Pyar Mubarak, Aapko Humari Taraf Se Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Namazon Ka Rakhiyega Sath, Manwa Lijiye Rab Se Har Baat, Duao Mai Rakhiyaga Hum Ko Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Rabi-Ul-Awal Ki Yeh Raat.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Raat Ko Chand Mubarak, Chand Ko Chandni Mubarak, Falak Ko Sitare Mubarak, Sitaron Ko Bulandi Mubarak, Aur Aap Sabhi Ko Hamari Taraf Se Rabi-Ul-Awal Ki Yeh Raat Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapne Kya Socha Paigam Nahi Aayega, Socha Yeh Dost Aapko Yun Hi Bhul Jayega, Aapko Satane Ki Yah Aadat Hai Humari, Qubool Karein Rabi Ul-Awwal Ki Mubarakbad Humarai! Rabi-Ul-Awwal Mubarak

Send these Rabi ul-Awal 2020 Mubarak greetings to everyone and celebrate the occasion. We wish you all a great festive season.

