Racial Harmony Day is an annual event that is observed in Singapore on July 21 with an aim to promote racial and ethnic harmony across the nation. This day commemorates the 1964 racial riots and serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining peace, understanding, and harmony among the different racial and ethnic communities in the country. On July 21, 1964, race riots broke out between Malays and Chinese during a religious procession in Singapore. Racial Harmony Day was introduced to educate the younger generation about the importance of racial and religious tolerance. In this article, let’s know more about Racial Harmony Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual day. Singapore Passes New Law on Racial Harmony, to Introduce Checks on Foreign Interference.

Racial Harmony Day 2025 Date

Racial Harmony Day falls on Monday, July 21.

Racial Harmony Day 2025 History

Racial Harmony Day was first launched in 1997 by the Ministry of Education in schools. It commemorates the 1964 race riots which took place on July 21, 1964 when Singapore was still part of Malaysia (1963–1965). As per historical records, 22 people lost their lives and hundreds were severely injured. There were numerous other communal riots and incidents throughout the 50s and 60s leading to and after Singapore's independence in August 1965. Over the years, Racial Harmony Day has gained popularity and today, grassroots organisations such as the People’s Association and the Community Development Councils are also involved.

Racial Harmony Day Significance

Racial Harmony Day is an important day that aims to promote harmony and peace across Singapore. On this day, students in schools across the nation are encouraged to be dressed in other cultures' traditional costumes such as the Cheongsam, the Baju Kurung, and Saree and traditional delicacies are an ideal part of the celebration. On this day, traditional games such as five stones, zero points, and hopscotch are played, where inter-class competitions are sometimes organised to promote peace and goodwill among people.

