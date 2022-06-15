Raja Parba or Mithuna Sankranti is a three-day long festival of womanhood celebrated in Odisha. This year it will start on Wednesday, June 15 and will end on Saturday, June 18. Here's a collection of Raja festival greetings, Raja Parba images, Happy Raja 2022 HD wallpapers, Mithuna Sankranti 2022 wishes, Happy Mithuna Sankranti 2022 greetings, Mithuna Sankranti images, Raja 2022 images, Raja HD wallpapers, Mithuna Sankranti photos and more to celebrate the day. Raja Parba 2022 Date in Odisha: Know Mithuna Sankranti Traditions, Mythology and Significance of Celebrating the Three-Day-Long Festival of Womanhood.

Mithuna Sankranti marks the beginning of the third solar month in the Hindu calendar. All 12 Sankranti are considered auspicious for doing donation activities. On Mithuna Sankranti, gifting and donating clothes is considered very rewarding. As you celebrate Raja Parba or Mithuna Sankranti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Mithuna Sankranti is known as 'Asharh' in Eastern India, 'Aani' in Southern India and 'Mithunam onth' in Kerala. In Odisha, it is known as Raja Parba, with the festivities lasting for four days and people welcoming the rains with joy and happiness. Men and women welcome the rain by singing and dancing barefoot. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Mithun Sankranti 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Earth Fulfils All Your Wishes And Dreams on The Occasion of Raja Parba. Happy Mithuna Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy The Delicious Poda Pitha With Your Family And Loved Ones And Celebrate The Festival of Raja Parba With Zeal & Enthusiasm!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us All Welcome Monsoon By Worshipping Goddess Earth And Spreading The Joy of Raja Parba! Happy Mithuna Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You And Your Beloved Family Members a Very Happy And Cheery Mithuna Sankranti.

According to Hindu traditions and customs, this is one of the most auspicious occasions as the sun transits from Vrishabha to Mithun Rashi. The celebrations of this festival officially mark the welcome of the first rains. It also marks the onset of the agricultural year across Odisha. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Raja Parba/ Mithuna Sankranti 2022!

