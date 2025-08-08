Rakhi 2025 will be marked on August 9. This annual observance is marked on the Purnima tithi in the month of Shravan. Also known as Raksha Bandhan, this festival celebrates the unique bond between siblings. Traditionally, the relationship between siblings has protection, so siblings tie a sacred thread on their wrist, seek their protection and pray for their long and healthy life. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025, people are sure to shower their siblings with gifts, prepare and share extravagant meals, and post about their loving bond with their siblings online. Sharing Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes and messages, Rakhi 2025 greetings, Raksha Bandhan 2025 images and wallpapers, Rakhi WhatsApp stickers, and Happy Raksha Bandhan Facebook status pictures is a common practice. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Bhadra Kaal Time: When To Tie Rakhi on Shravan Purnima Tithi? Know Important Timings, Auspicious Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Sibling Bond.

Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan was a way for sisters to seek the blessings of the Almighty for their brothers' long and healthy lives. Brothers were traditionally bestowed the role of protector, which Rakhi signified. However, in recent times, siblings have turned this celebration into a way to commemorate their mutual love, respect, and admiration for each other and make a promise to have each other’s backs.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across North India. As we prepare to celebrate Rakhi 2025, here are some Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes and messages, Rakhi 2025 greetings, Raksha Bandhan 2025 images and wallpapers, Rakhi WhatsApp stickers, and Happy Raksha Bandhan Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

Rakhi 2025 Wishes and Happy Raksha Bandhan Images

Rakhi 2025 Wishes and Happy Raksha Bandhan Images

Rakhi 2025 Wishes and Happy Raksha Bandhan Images

Rakhi 2025 Wishes and Happy Raksha Bandhan Images

Rakhi 2025 Wishes and Happy Raksha Bandhan Images

Rakhi 2025 Wishes and Happy Raksha Bandhan Images

We hope these wishes add to the happiness and joy of Raksha Bandhan 2025. While the bond between siblings is often complex and difficult to explain, it is rarely shown in all its vulnerability. Raksha Bandhan offers siblings the chance to be open, emotional and clear with one another and gives them an opportunity to celebrate each other.

