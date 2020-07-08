Raksha Bandhan is approaching and people have taken to the internet seeking the date and time of the festival. And here we bring to you detailed information about significance, date, time, rituals and celebrations of the festival. Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It highlights the beautiful relation shared by siblings and aims at strengthening them. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brothers' wrist who in return promise to protect them. How to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan Occasion in the Times of Social Distancing.

Raksha Bandhan is a Sanskrit word, where ‘Raksha’ means ‘protection’ and ‘Bandhan’ means ‘to tie’, so Raksha Bandhan means ‘to tie the knot of protection’. The day is celebrated by following different customs and traditions in different states of India. Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated on the full moon in the Hindu month of Shravan on Purnima day and therefore it is also called as Rakhi Poornima. New Rakhi Collection Now Available on Rakhi Bazaar for Raksha Bandhan 2020.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2020? Know Celebrations & Rituals

Raksha Bandhan 2020 falls on August 3. During the rituals, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and tie Rakhi or the thread on the right wrist of their brother. They apply tilak, offer sweets and perform aarti also. Brothers in return buy them a gift showing their gratitude. Sisters who are married generally invite their brothers over for lunch and spend the day together with families. An array of dishes including sweets like barfi, kheer, halwa, laddoos are prepared at home on the festival.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Muhurat to Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 09:28 AM to 09:17 PM

Duration - 11 Hours 49 Mins

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Purnima Tithi

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:28 PM on Aug 02, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:28 PM on Aug 03, 2020

Raksha Bandhan Mythologies

There are many Hindu mythologies regarding how Raksha Bandhan came into being. As per one of the stories, Lord Krishna, once while flying a kite, cut his finger. On seeing blood on his fingers, Princess Draupadi ran towards him, tore a piece of cloth from what she was wearing, and tied it to his finger. Touched by her gesture, Krishna promised Draupadi that he will always protect her.

Another story goes that king of demons, Bali, worshipped Lord Vishnu and asked him if he would stay with him in his kingdom. Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu’s wife was quite uncomfortable with the offer and she decided to do a trick to get her husband to live with her. So, she tied a holy thread on the wrist of King Bali, making him her brother. And when the king asked Goddess Lakshmi to make a wish, she asked if her husband, Lord Vishnu can be sent back to her. The king granted her wish and thus built a new relationship with the King as his sister.

There are several stories which state the varying significance of the festival. In the modern-day, people prefer to spend the day together with their loved ones. They visit families, friends, neighbours and exchange pleasantries. Raksha Bandhan is a day to strengthen bonds in the family and is one of the most loved holidays in India.

