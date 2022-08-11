Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be observed on Thursday, August 11. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the last day of the Shravana month. On this day, sisters tie a thread to their brother’s wrist and brothers make a promise of their for-life time. In return, the brothers give gifts to their sisters as a part of the tradition. As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated ideas that can help you select the best gift for your sister for the festival. From Minimal to Arabic, Different Henna Designs To Celebrate Rakhi Festival.

Makeup products

Almost every girl and woman love makeup. No matter what age, a girl starts loving makeup products as soon as she gets to know about them. Therefore, one of the easiest gifts in all budget groups is buying makeup products like lipsticks, nail paints, vanity sets etc. for you sister.

Shopping voucher

Women are crazy about shopping. All you need to know is your sister's favourite shopping brand. It could be online or offline, just get a voucher that’s in you budget and gift it to your sister to shop for whatever she wants to.

Smartwatch

Smartwatches are a very friendly gift for anyone and everyone. In the digital world, normal watches have already started being replaced by smartwatches. In fact, by doing so, you are also helping your sister keep a track of her health with so many fitness-related features.

Earbuds

Good quality earbuds are available in all price ranges today. You can gift any good wireless earbuds to your sister for Raksha Bandhan 2022 for the best noise cancellation experience during her office calls.

Wallet or Clutch Bag

Many people give cash to their sisters in Raksha Bandhan. This Raksha Bandhan, make it special for her by giving her cash in a beautiful wallet or a clutch bag. She will first be happy to see the wallet and then overwhelmed to know that you have kept the cash as well.

Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Nowadays, it has become a festival between siblings, no matter if it’s about brothers and sisters or just about sisters. Make the best of this day by making your sister happy with some amazing gift ideas that we have rolled out for you.

Wishing everyone Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).