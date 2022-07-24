Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sibling’s relationship, a bond filled with laughs and tears. This year it would be celebrated on Thursday, August 11. Raksha Bandhan literally means safety and bond. This day celebrates the unique protective bond between brothers and sisters. Women buy new clothes for this day and dress up to their best as they celebrate the day with their brothers. Many women also love to get henna applied to their hands as they prepare for the festival. As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful mehndi design ideas for all the women to beautify their hands on this day. What Is Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India? History, Different Stories and Legends That You Must Know About the Rakhi Festival.

According to the Sanskrit terminology, Raksha Bandhan means the tie or knot of protection. "Raksha" stands for protection and "Bandhan" means to tie or knot. It is not just celebrated among the blood relationships, in fact, it is also celebrated among cousins, sister and sister-in-law, fraternal aunty and nephew. Here are beautiful mehndi designs that you can take help from as you dress up and style yourself for the festival. Easy Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani, Floral, Bracelet-style Mehendi Designs to Celebrate Rakhi Festival.

Raksha Bandhan Mehndi Design Full Hand

Special Raksha Bandhan Mehndi Design

Beautiful Mehndi Designs For Raksha Bandhan

Mehndi Design Collection for Raksha Bandhan

The festival is majorly celebrated by the Hindus in the Northern and western parts of India. It is also celebrated in some other countries like Nepal, Pakistan and Mauritius. In Jainism, the day is celebrated by Jain priests giving ceremonial thread to their devotees. In Sikhism, this festival devoted to the brother-sister bond is known as Rakhi. Here are unique and impressive mehndi designs that you can refer to as you colour your hands in the beautiful colours of henna this Raksha Bandha 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2022 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).