Mumbai, April 5: The holy month of Ramzan in India began on March 24 with the first fast being observed on the same day. Ramzan in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities of India began on March 24 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was not sighted on March 22 evening. Muslims in India completed the month of Sha'ban on March 23 and observed Ramzan 1444 fast the next day.

Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known is being observed with much fervour and gaiety across the country with today being the 13th Roza of the holy month. Members of the Muslim community will observe the 14th Roza or fast of Ramadan tomorrow, Thursday. During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and abstain from eating or drinking. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 14th Roza on Thursday, April 6. Ramadan 2023: Five Food Items Must At Iftar Table.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 6:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 14 05:14 AM 6:55 PM 06 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 6:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 14 04:45 AM 6:43 PM 06 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 6:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 14 04:33 AM 6:27 PM 06 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 6:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 14 04:50 AM 6:22 PM 06 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 6:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 14 04:53 AM 6:31 PM 06 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 6:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 14 04:08 AM 5:54 PM 06 April 2023

The holy month of Ramzan will end after observing a fast for 29 to 30 days with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr. During Ramzan, it is compulsory for Muslim adults to observe fast and only those who are sick or traveling are exempted from fasting. Besides, pregnant women are also allowed to refrain from observing fast. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 13th Roza of Ramzan on April 5 in Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities of India.

Ramadan is also a time to indulge in prayers, spiritual discipline, and contemplate one's relationship with God. Muslim adults observe fast from morning to evening. They begin their fast in the morning with Sehri and end their fast with Iftar. Although the timings of Sehri and Iftar vary from city to city, Muslims break their fast by consuming dates.

