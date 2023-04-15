Mumbai, April 15: Muslims in India enter the last week of the ongoing Ramzan month and observe their 24th fast (Roza) on April 16. Fasting during Ramzan is compulsory for all Muslims. Ailing people and pregnant women are however exempted from keeping a fast. As part of the Roza, Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. They consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and break their Roza with Iftar (evening meal) when the sun sets in the west. We at latestLY have prepared Ramzan 2023 timetable which contains Sehri and Iftar timings for Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities in India. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar vary from city to city. Sehri ends around 10 minutes prior to the Fajr prayer call. Iftar meal can be consumed when the call for Maghrib prayer begins, meaning two minutes after sunset. Below are the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities in India for April 16. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 16:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 24 05:05 AM 6:57 PM 16 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 16:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 24 04:32 AM 6:48 PM 16 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 16:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 24 04:21 AM 6:32 PM 16 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 16:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 24 04:43 AM 6:23 PM 16 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 16:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 24 04:45 AM 6:33 PM 16 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 16:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 24 03:58 AM 5:58 PM 16 April 2023

The festival of Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known will end with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr. We wish you a happy and blessed Ramzan 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).