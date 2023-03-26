Mumbai, March 27: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other parts of the country will be observing their 3rd Roza or fast of Ramzan today. The fourth Roza or fast of the holy month of Ramadan will be observed in India tomorrow, March 27. This year, Ramzan, or Ramadan as it is known began on March 24 after the crescent moon was not sighted on the evening of March 22.

During the holy month of Ramadan, members of the Muslim community observe fast from morning to evening. They abstain from eating food and drinking water during the fasting period. They begin their fast by indulging in a pre-dawn meal called sehri and after observing the fast for a brief period, they break their fast in the evening post-sunset with Iftari.

Besides observing fast, which is mandatory for all Muslim adults, Muslims also recite the Holy Quran and indulge themselves in prayers during Ramzan. It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 24th Roza on March 27.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 27:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 4 05:23 AM 6:52 PM 27 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 27:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 4 04:58 AM 6:37 PM 27 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 27:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 4 04:45 AM 6:22 PM 27 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 27:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 4 04:57 AM 6:21 PM 27 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 26:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 4 05:02 AM 6:29 PM 27 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 26:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 4 04:19 AM 5:51 PM 27 Mar 2023

We at LatestLY wish you a very happy and blessed Ramzan.

