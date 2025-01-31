Mumbai, January 31: Ramadan 2025 is nearly a month away from now. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) welcomed Shabaan (Shaban), the month before Ramadan or Ramzan, on Friday, January 31. Following the completion of Shabaan, Ramadan shall commence. The exact date marking beginning of Ramadan 2025 will be determined following the moon sighting ritual. If you are looking for "Ramadan 2025 date" in Saudi Arabia online, this article has tentative dates from when the Islamic holy month is expected to begin.

Before we disclose tentative dates for the start of Ramadan, it may be noted that the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. It simply means an Islamic month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. On the evening of 29th day of each month, Muslims look for the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month concludes and a new month begins from the next day. If the moon is not sighted, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Ramadan Fasting Tips: From Staying Hydrated to Mindful Eating, Things That Can Help You With Fasting in the Holiest Islamic Month.

Ramadan Date: When Is Ramadan 2025 Starting in Saudi Arabia?

As mentioned above, the Shabaan month started from January 31 in Saudi Arabia. Thus, 29th of Shabaan shall fall on February 28. If the moon is sighted on February 28, Ramadan 2025 would begin from March 1 in Saudi Arabia. If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan shall complete 30 days on March 1. In this case, Ramadan would commence from March 2.

What Is Ramadan? Why Is It Important to Muslims Worldwide?

Unlike general perception, Ramadan or Ramzan is not a festival. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This month holds significance for Muslims because it is believed that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn till dusk, everyday. Ramadan Explained: Why and How Do Muslims Fast? Are There Exemptions From Fasting? What Are Some Cultural and Social Traditions Associated With Ramadan?

Fasting in Ramadan, also known as Roza, is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, are having their menstrual cycle, are pregnant, diabetic or elderly. It is intended to help Muslims learn self-discipline and self-restraint. When Ramadan month ends, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr or Eid Ul Fitr. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two festivals celebrated by Muslims globally.

