The month of March has a lot of significant events, especially for the Hindu devotees. After observing the Maha Shivratri celebration, now it is time to mark the birth anniversary of the greatest devotee of Goddess Kali, Ramakrishna Paramahansa. A famous saint in the 19th century, Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021, is on March 15, and the auspicious Dwitiya tithi begins a day ahead. Shri Ramakrishna has a lot of followers, and one of his ardent devotees is the Indian monk Swami Vivekananda. As we honour Shri Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021, here we bring you the date, Dwitiya tithi, history and significance to observe the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021 Date and Dwitiya Tithi

Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, was born as Gadadhar Chattopadhyaya on February 17, 1836. However, the Hindu calendar mentions the birth date of Ramakrishna as Dwitiya during Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun. This is why. The birth anniversary of Shri Ramakrishna is observed as the date in accordance with the Hindu calendar in all the established Ramakrishna mats.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021 is on March 15. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya tithi begins at 7:36 am on March 14 and continues till 09:19 am on March 15, 2021.

Ramakrishna Jayanti: History and Significance

Ramakrishna Paramahansa was born into a very poor but devoutly religious Brahmin family in the village of Kamarpukur, Hooghly district of West Bengal, India. He became a priest of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali. He began to look upon the image of goddess Kali as his mother and the mother of the universe and became desperate for a vision of her. Ramakrishna was married to Sarada Devi, who later became his spiritual counterpart.

Swami Vivekananda was one of his famous disciples. Ramakrishna’s spiritual guidance earned him huge followers. Vivekananda founded Ramakrishna Math in honour of his Guru, which works for the welfare of others and spread the spiritual movement known as the Ramakrishna Movement worldwide. His birth anniversary is significantly observed in Ramakrishna math and mission, situated in many parts of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).