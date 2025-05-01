Ramanujacharya Jayanti is an annual event celebrated in India that marks the birth anniversary of Sri Ramanujacharya, one of the most influential Hindu philosophers and thinkers. He is the most venerated Acharya in the philosophy of Sri Vaishnavism. Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanthi day is decided based on the Tamil Solar Calendar. Ramanuja Jayanthi is celebrated during the Chithirai month on Thiruvathirai Nakshatra day. This year, Ramanuja Jayanti 2025 or Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025. It will be the 1008th birth anniversary of Sri Ramanujacharya this year in 2025. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Sri Ramanujacharya was born in the 11th century in the village of Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in 1017 CE. Sri Ramanuja’s birth name was Lakshmana, and also referred to as Ilaya Perumal, which means the radiant one. It is said that he disappeared at the age of 120 in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, in 1137 CE. According to drikpanchang, the Thiruvathirai Nakshathram begins at 14:21 on May 01, 2025, and ends at 13:04 on May 02, 2025. Ramanujacharya Jayanti WhatsApp Messages and Wishes: Send Greetings, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers to Family and Friends.

Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 Date

Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Thiruvathirai Nakshathram begins at 14:21 on May 01, 2025 and ends at 13:04 on May 02, 2025.

Ramanujacharya Jayanti Significance

Ramanujacharya Jayanti holds great significance for followers of the great philosopher, and the day is marked by various events across India. On this day, special pujas and processions are held in Vaishnavite temples, especially in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Ramanujacharya’s teachings are discussed in spiritual discourses and satsangs, and devotees read his life stories and reflect on his teachings about devotion, equality, and service to mark this annual occasion.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).