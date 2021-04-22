Mumbai, April 22: The first phase (Pehla Ashra) of Ramzan or Ramadan 2021 will end on April 23 with 10th day of fasting (roza). Muslims in India started observing dawn-to-dusk fast of the Ramzan month from April 14. This goes for 29 or 30 days before the Eid festival. As part of the roza, Muslims consume pre-dawn meal, called Sehri. They abstain from food and water during the day and break their fast at Iftar when the sun sets. For Sehri and Iftar timings, Muslims depend on the sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 23, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri can be consumed around 10 minutes before Fajr prayer begins. Iftar begins with call for Maghrib prayer, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 22. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 23 April 2021 04:59 18:59

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 23 April 2021 04:24 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 23 April 2021 04:13 18:36

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 23 April 2021 04:20 19:15

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 23 April 2021 04:49 18:38

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 23 April 2021 04:36 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 23:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 10 23 April 2021 03:51 18:01

If you want to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, click on this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a blessed Ramzan ahead.

