Mumbai, April 11: Muslims in India and other parts of the world will welcome Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan 2021, early next week. Ramzan is name of a month in Islamic calendar. Muslims consider Ramzan the holiest month because during this month Quran was first revealed to prophet Mohammed. As Ramadan begins, Muslims greet each other as they get another opportunity to connect with God and seek forgiveness. Many send "Ramzan Mubarak" messages to their dear ones to celebrate the arrival of the holy month. In this article, we share Ramzan-related shayari (poetry), Urdu messages, "Ramadan Mubarak" wishes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp DP and Facebook images. Ramadan: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims are obligated to fast every day from dawn to dusk. Those who are sick and menstruating girls and women are exempted. Pregnant women are also excluded. But they have to observe the fast later. Fasting in Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-​restraint. As Ramzan is due to arrive soon, here are shayari (poetry), Urdu messages, wishes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp DP and Facebook images that you can send to your loved ones. Ramadan 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Moon Sighting for Ramzan? Know Prospective Dates As Countdown for Fasting Month Begins.

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari: Ramzan Men Ho Jaye Sabki Murad Puri, Mile Sabko Dhero Khusiya Aur Na Rahe Koi Ichcha Adhuri

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari: Be-Zubanon Ko Jub Wo Zaban Deta Hai, Parhne Ko Phir Wo Quraan Deta Hai, Bakhshne Pe Aye Jub Ummat K Gunahon Ko, Tohfe Mai Gunahgaron Ko Ramzan Deta Hai

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari: Chand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe Chand Mubarak Kehty Hain, Sab Se Phle Hum Aap Ko Ramzan Mubarak Kehty Hain

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari: Mazhab Ki Deewar Par Insaniyat Ka Lehja Rakha, Is Ramzan Tumhare Liye Humne Bhi Roza Rakha

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari: Kuch Is Qadr Pak Ho Rishta Tere Aur Mere Darmiyan Ka, Jaise Taqreeb-E-Eid Aur Mah-E-Ramzan Ka

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ramzan Mubarak Shayari: Kitni Jaldi Ye Arman Guzar Jata Hai, Pyas Lagti Nahi Iftar Guzar Jata Hai, Hum Gunahgaro Ki Magfirat Kar Mere Allah, Ibadat Hoti Nahi or Ramzan Guzar Jata Hai

Ramzan in India will begin either from April 13 or April 14 depending upon the sighting of the new moon. If the moon is sighted on April 12, Ramadan 2021 in India will begin from April 13. If the moon remains invisible on April 12, Shabaan month will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).