Mumbai, April 29: Muslims in India will observe their 17th fast (roza) of the ongoing Ramzan 2021 on April 30. Islam says all health Muslims must observe roza during Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan. As part of strict fasting, Muslims have a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and abstain from food and water throughout the day. They break their fast when the sun sets. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 30, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before Fajr prayer begins. Iftar begins when the call for Maghrib prayer starts, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 30. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 30:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 30 April 2021 04:54 19:01

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 30:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 30 April 2021 04:16 18:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 30:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 30 April 2021 04:05 18:40

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 30:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 30 April 2021 04:10 19:21

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on April 30:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 30 April 2021 04:45 18:39

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 30:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 30 April 2021 04:29 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 30:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 30 April 2021 03:45 18:04

If you want to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, click on this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a blessed Ramzan ahead.

