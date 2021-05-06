Mumbai, May 6: Ramazan 2021 is approaching its end in India. On May 7, Muslims in India will observe their 24th roza or fast of the Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, month. Since fasting in Ramzan is mandatory, Muslims are obligated to follow strict norms. They have to abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. However, they can consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri. After breaking fast at Iftar when the sun sets, they are allowed to eat all permissible things prior to the next sunrise. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 24th roza on May 7. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

The timing for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset. Sehri can be consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer, meaning before the sunrise. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 7 May 2021 04:49 19:03

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 7 May 2021 04:08 19:02

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 7 May 2021 03:58 18:44

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 7 May 2021 04:01 19:26

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on May 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 7 May 2021 04:31 18:26

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 7 May 2021 04:22 19:01

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 7:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 7 May 2021 03:39 18:07

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

