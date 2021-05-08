Mumbai, May 8: Muslims in India will observe their 26th fast (roza) of the holy month of Ramzan on May 9. It is mandatory for all healthy Muslims to observe dawn-to-dusk fast daily during Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan. Muslims do not touch food and water from dawn to sunset. They consume pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and break their roza with Iftar (evening meal) when when the sun sets. You will require timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourself for Sehri and Iftar on May 9. Therefore, we have come up with Ramzan 2021 timetable which contains Sehri and Iftar timings for 26th roza in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset. Sehri ends around 10 minutes prior to the Fajr prayer call, meaning well before the sunrise. Iftar meal can be consumed when call for Maghrib prayer begins, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Below are the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for 26th roza on May 9. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 9 May 2021 04:47 19:04

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 9 May 2021 04:06 19:04

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 9 May 2021 03:57 18:45

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 9 May 2021 03:59 19:28

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on May 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 9 May 2021 04:40 18:41

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 9 May 2021 04:21 19:02

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 9 May 2021 03:38 18:08

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

