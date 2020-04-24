Ramzan Mubarak 2020 HD Images & Ramadan Kareem Wishes in Urdu: Shayari, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Greetings, SMS and Quotes to Wish on First Roza

Ramzan Mubarak (File Image)

2020 Ramzan, the holy month of the Islamic calendar, begins in India either on April 25 or 26. The Islamic calendar is based on the sighting of the crescent and is also known as the Hijri calendar. Ramzan, also called as Ramazan or Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and during this period, which lasts upto 29 or 30 days, Muslims all over the globe keep fast throughout the day, offer special prayers and read the Quran. Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and in prayers ask for forgiveness for their wrongdoings. Muslims break fast at sunset, which is known as Iftaar. And then are allowed to have food or water before sunrise. People usually wake up early and have food, which is known as Suhoor or Sehri. Once Ramzan moon is sighted, Muslims wish their near and dear ones Ramzan Mubarak. People also post Ramzan Mubarak greetings on Facebook and WhatsApp. Ramadan Mubarak Images & Ramadan Kareem HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Ramzan Mubarak 2020 With GIF Greetings & Urdu WhatsApp Sticker Messages.

Besides giving up food during the daytime, Muslims also help poor and needy ones in this holy month. Muslims also pay Zakat, religious obligation to donate a specific portion of wealth, to those who deserve it. Meanwhile, if you are looking for new Ramzan Mubarak greetings and wishes in the Urdu language, which you can send over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or SMS, then we have listed out some of the Ramzan 2020 Mubarak Urdu messages for you. Happy Ramadan 2020 First Roza Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Ramzan GIF Images, Quotes & SMS to Send on First Fasting Day of Ramadan Kareem.

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Urdu Reads: Chaand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe, Chaand Mubarak Kehtay Hain, Sab Se Pehlay Hum Aap Ko, Ramzan Mubarak Kehte Hai!

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Urdu Reads: Mubarak Ho Mah-e-Ramzan Aa Gaya, Bakhshish Ka Phir Se Saman Aa Gaya, Kar Lo Khatir Tawazo Mehman Aagaya, Badh Jaati Hain Masjid Ki Raunakein, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabko, Mah-e-Ramzan Aa Gaya!

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Urdu Reads: Dil Main Phir Se Khushiyon Ka Paigham Aa Raha Hai, Main Samjha Ke Shayed Koi Mehman Aa Raha Hai, Ye Jaan Kar Khushi Se Main Sarshaar Ho Gaya, Ho Mubarak Momino Phir Se Ramzan Aa Raha Hai. Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Urdu Reads: Ramzan Ka Azeem Mahina Aaya Hai, Allah Ne Rehmat Ke Darwaze Khole Hai, Aye Musalmano Apne Rab Ki Ibadat Karo Aur Jannat Mei Apni Jagah Karo. Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Urdu Reads: Aes Ramzan Sirf Apne Khane Peene Ki Fikr Na Karna, Ghareeb Ko Sadqa Aur Zakat Waqt Pe Adha Karna. Ramzan Mubarak!

How To Download Ramzan Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform. You can use the medium to send festive greetings. Download Ramzan Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store or click HERE and send it to your loved ones.

Muslims throughout the holy month of Ramzan offer special prayers called Tarawih at night in Mosques. However, as the world is in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, social distancing has been advised. So, the majority of the Muslims will offer these special prayers at home. After the end of Ramzan, Muslims will celebrate the festival of Eid, known as Eid al-Fitr.