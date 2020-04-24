Happy Ramadan 2020 First Roza Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Ramzan GIF Images, Quotes & SMS to Send on First Fasting Day of Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

The holy month of Ramadan, observed by Muslims all over the world begins today, ie March 24. After the crescent was sighted yesterday, today is the first day of Ramzan fasts. Also called as Ramzan Roza, these are month-long fasts kept from dusk to dawn abstaining from food and water. On this day, people of the community send out Ramzan messages, wishes and greetings of Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which begins with the sighting of crescent moon and goes on for a month. It is a very significant spiritual time for Muslims all across the world, where they dedicate themselves to praying and reading of the holy book of Quran. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is said to reward spiritually. This time the celebrations will be lesser because of the Coronavirus lockdown. People will mostly be praying at home. But you can always pass on the good wishes and messages of this holy observance and we have got you a collection of the same.

Message reads: May You Always Be Blessed With the Love and Protection of Allah. Wish You a Happy Ramadan.

Message reads: Welcome Ramzan, Walk Humbly Talk Politely Dress Neatly Treat Kindly Pray Attentively and Donate Generously. May Allah Bless and Protect You! Happy Ramzan!

Message reads: Ramadan Kareem! May Allah Give You All the Prosperity and Success. May Allah Bless You With Wealth and Happiness and Gives You a Healthy Life.

Message reads: Us Ki Rehmat Se Na Umeed Na Ho Ay Banda Momin. Agr Us Ne Teri Bakhshis Na Krni Hoti Tu Muslman K Ghr Peyda Hi Na Krta..*..Ramadan Mubarak.

Message reads: May the Holy Spirit of the Month of Ramadan Spark in Your Heart Always and Guide You to Walk Through Your Life. Ramadan Mubarak.

Happy Ramzan GIFs

