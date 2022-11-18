Rani of Jhansi’s story of bravery and incorrigible resistance against British rule continues to fill our hearts with immense pride. Every year on November 19, the nation celebrates Rani Lakshmi Bai’s birth anniversary. This day is also celebrated as Martyr's Day in Jhansi to honour the lives lost in the Rebellion of 1857. The Rani was one of the leading figures of the First War of Indian Independence of 1857 and became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj for Indian nationalists. On the birth anniversary of the great Rani Lakshmi Bai, let us take a look at her life and events showcasing her bravery. Rani of Jhansi Birth Anniversary 2022 falls on Saturday.

Rani Lakshmi Bai's Life History

As per history, Rani Lakshmi Bai was born as Manikarnika Tambe on November 19, 1828, in the town of Varanasi into a Marathi Karhade Brahmin family. She was named Manikarnika Tambe and was popularly called Manu. Her father worked for Peshwa Baji Rao II of Bithoor district. The Peshwa called her ‘Chhabili’, which translates into being ‘beautiful’ and ‘cheerful’.

Manu was educated at home and was taught to read and write. She was more independent in her childhood than others of her age and was known for her unique perspectives and her courage to fight against social norms. As she spent her childhood in the household of the Peshwa ruler Baji Rao II, she grew up in the company of boys in the Peshwa’s court and was trained in sword fighting and horse-riding. Rani Lakshmibai was accustomed to riding on horseback accompanied by escorts between the palace and the temple. Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts to Know About India’s Warrior Queen Who Who Will Always Be Remembered for Her Courage and Fearlessness.

In 1858, the Rani of Jhansi died fighting British colonial rulers near Gwalior in a place known as Kotah-ki-Serai. She was one of the first women freedom fighters in India who revolted against the British in 1857. Her palace, the Rani Mahal, has now been converted into a museum. It houses a collection of archaeological remains of the period between the 9th and 12th centuries AD. Manu was married to the Maharaja of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, in May 1842. In September 1851, she gave birth to a boy named Damodar Rao, who died four months after birth due to a chronic illness. The Maharaja then adopted a child named Anand Rao, who was the son of Gangadhar Rao's cousin. Anand Rao was renamed, Damodar Rao.

Significance of Rani Lakshmi Bai Jayanti

Rani Lakshmi Bai’s birth anniversary is a perfect day to remember to remember her bravery and sacrifice for the country. A number of patriotic songs have been written about the Rani. An emotionally charged description of the life of Rani Lakshmibai, it is often taught in schools in India. According to Vishnu Bhatt Godse, the Rani would exercise at weightlifting, wrestling and steeplechasing before breakfast. An intelligent and simply-dressed woman, she ruled in a businesslike manner. Rani Lakshmi Bai was truly the epitome of bravery. Her valour and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. Happy Rani Laxmi Bai Jayanti 2022!

