New Year 2022 is almost here. And while January 1 only marks the beginning of a new Gregorian year. The celebrations continue to be just as festive and fun. This is the reason that a popular New Year tradition has been unveiling new calendars and Panchangs that helps people track the Shubh Tithi, Rahu Kaal and dates and festivities according to Hindi Calendar. For most South Indians Rani Muthu Calendar 2022 is a staple that does just that. And in this day and age, Downloading Tamil Calendar 2022 PDFs and accessing the Rai Muthu Daily Calendar 2022 online or on their apps are all common options. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2022 for Free PDF Download: Get Panchang With List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

The Rani Muthu 2022 Daily Calendar boasts of a simple to follow tear-format calendar which gives ample details on astrology, religious observances, moon cycle, rahu kaal timings 2022 and more. The classic Rani Muthu Calendar 2022 once again dons the traditional picture of Lord Karthik and each date is filled with intricate details on the Shubh Muhurat to begin new and important events, rahu kaal timings that one needs to avoid as well as the day of the fortnight, so people who observe various fasts are reminded of these little things with ease. The option of having all the information in one small piece of paper and the small signs and symbols which make it easier to access makes this a popular choice for many.

In addition to this, there are staple Tamil Calendars that are a must in every house. But in the digital era, you can always do away with simply having easy-to-access Tamil Calendar PDFs that you can download online. These calendars are all crucial in helping people prepare well in advance for the upcoming Hindu festivals and observances as well.

While the New Year celebrations vary according to the Hindu calendar, the celebration of New Year 2022 is sure to be just as important for all. And while we all maintain extra caution while bringing in this new year while being safe and healthy, we hope that 2022 finally brings all the love, happiness and peace that the world truly deserves.

