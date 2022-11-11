Remembrance Sunday in the United Kingdom (UK) remembers the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices that were made by the heroes in past wars and conflicts. It is the day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in World Wars I and II. Remembrance Sunday is always held on the second Sunday in November every year in the UK. This means the main observance of Remembrance Day 2022 is on the second Sunday, which will be commemorated on November 13 this year. The national ceremony is held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London to remember the sacrifices during wars. People in their offices also observe a minute of silence at 11 am on November 11, which marks the time and date when hostilities officially ended after more than four years of conflict during World War I. Here's everything you need to know about the history, significance and how to observe Remembrance Sunday 2022 in the UK.

History of Remembrance Sunday in the UK

As per historical records, the first UK commemoration of the end of World War I took place at Buckingham Palace. King George V hosted a Banquet in honour of the President of the French Republic on November 10, 1919. After this, the first official Armistice Day events were held on the grounds of the palace on the morning of November 11, 1919, which included a two-minute silence at 11 am as a mark of respect for those who died in the war. Remembrance Day 2022 Quotes and Messages: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS With Loved Ones on Poppy Day.

In 1921, the Royal British Legion began selling Remembrance Poppies to raise funds for ex-servicemen. For some, Armistice Day was a day for recognising the horrors of war which was never to be repeated while for others, the day symbolised the honour of military service. From 1919 until 1945, Armistice Day observance was always on November 11 but was then moved to Remembrance Sunday. Since the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in 1995, it has become usual to hold ceremonies on both Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. Remembrance Day is marked every year on the 11th day of the 11th month to mark the signing of the Armistice between the Allies and Germany to end World War I.

Significance of Remembrance Sunday in the UK

Remembrance Day is an observance and not a public holiday in the UK. Ceremonies are held in the capitals of the nations and across the regions of the United Kingdom. On Remembrance Day, also called Armistice Day or Poppy Day, poppies are usually worn on Remembering Sunday as a mark of respect and remembrance. Historically, the event was inaugurated by King George V in 1919.

Wreath-laying ceremonies are observed on Remembrance Day at most war memorials across the UK at 11 am on 11 November, with two minutes of silence. Also, poppy wreaths are laid by representatives of the armed forces, and local civic leaders, as well as by local organisations including ex-servicemen organisations, cadet forces, and the Scouts and Guides.

