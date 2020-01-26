Republic Day Parade 2020: IAF Shows Spectacular Air Extravaganza With 'Trishul', 'Vic', 'Arrowhead' Formations; Watch Video
Republic Day Flypast. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 26: On the occasion of 71st Republic Day parade, the newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport helicopter Chinook took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time. Wing Commander SK Chauhan led the 'Vic' formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircraft were Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht. Republic Day Parade 2020: CRPF Women Bikers Debut With Daredevilry at R-Day Parade, Watch Video.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force tableau showcased scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the Akash Missiles System, and the Astra Missiles against a sky blue background during the Republic Day Parade here on Sunday.

See Pictures in the Tweet Below

Delhi: Su-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force Execute the 'Trishul' Manoeuvre

5 Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft In ‘Arrowhead’ Formation Fly Past at a Speed of 780 Kmph

5 Apache Helicopters Flying in the Formation is Led by Group Captain Mannarath Shylu VM

Watch the Video Below

So far, four aircraft have been inducted which are being utilised to further hone the skill of the IAF pilots in France. LCA, popularly known as Tejas is a single-engine, delta wing multi-role fighter aircraft and will be used for engaging in combat missions, reconnaissance and interdiction roles.

The LCH is capable of operating up to an altitude of 21,000 feet and has recently test-fired an air to air missile. In addition, the helicopter is being equipped with 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets. Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system which can target aircraft at a distance of up to 30 kilometres and at altitudes up to 18,000 metres. It has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets and various other missiles.