Republic Day Parade 2020: IAF Shows Spectacular Air Extravaganza With 'Trishul', 'Vic', 'Arrowhead' Formations; Watch Video

Republic Day Flypast. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 26: On the occasion of 71st Republic Day parade, the newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport helicopter Chinook took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time. Wing Commander SK Chauhan led the 'Vic' formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircraft were Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht. Republic Day Parade 2020: CRPF Women Bikers Debut With Daredevilry at R-Day Parade, Watch Video.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force tableau showcased scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the Akash Missiles System, and the Astra Missiles against a sky blue background during the Republic Day Parade here on Sunday.

See Pictures in the Tweet Below

Delhi: A lone Su-30MKI flies at a speed of 900 km/hr and splits the sky with a ‘Vertical Charlie’. The aircraft is being piloted by Wing Commander Yathartha Johri along with Flight Lieutenant S Mishra. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/elUhceBqmW — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Delhi: Su-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force Execute the 'Trishul' Manoeuvre

Delhi: Su-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force execute the 'Trishul' manoeuvre. The formation is being led by Group Captain Nishit Ohri. The captains of the other two aircraft are Wing Commander Nilesh Dixit and Wing Commander Karan Dogra. pic.twitter.com/RMp1VmdHOE — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

5 Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft In ‘Arrowhead’ Formation Fly Past at a Speed of 780 Kmph

Delhi: 5 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft, in ‘Arrowhead’ formation fly past at a speed of 780 kmph. The formation is led by Group Captain Parijat Saurabh. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/RGsQwRYHlK — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

5 Apache Helicopters Flying in the Formation is Led by Group Captain Mannarath Shylu VM

Delhi: 5 Apache helicopters flying in, the formation is led by Group Captain Mannarath Shylu VM, Commanding Officer 125 Helicopter Squadron. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HCTW8MboFc — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Watch the Video Below

Success to them is a result of hardwork, persistance... and firepower..A LOT OF FIREPOWER...!!! Touching the sky with glory is our @IAF_MCC Here are glimpses from the most awaited part of the #RepublicDayParade2020 , the Fly-Past#RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/0SHZBfLQLG — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

So far, four aircraft have been inducted which are being utilised to further hone the skill of the IAF pilots in France. LCA, popularly known as Tejas is a single-engine, delta wing multi-role fighter aircraft and will be used for engaging in combat missions, reconnaissance and interdiction roles.

The LCH is capable of operating up to an altitude of 21,000 feet and has recently test-fired an air to air missile. In addition, the helicopter is being equipped with 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets. Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system which can target aircraft at a distance of up to 30 kilometres and at altitudes up to 18,000 metres. It has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets and various other missiles.