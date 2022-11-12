Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of the waning phase of the moon called Krishna Paksha. According to the Gregorian calendar, Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on Saturday, November 12. On Ganadhipa Sankashti, devotees observe an early morning bath and wear clean clothes. They then bathe the idol of Lord Ganesha with Panchamrit before worshipping it. Offerings are made with Bhog which is later distributed among the family members. As you observe Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages on this auspicious day. Know About Sankashti Chaturthi November Vrat Timings, Puja Vidhi and the Significance of This Observance for Lord Ganesha.

On this day, the Maha Ganpati form of Lord Ganesha is worshipped along with the Shiva Peetha. Devotees who observe a fast on this day are believed to be blessed with auspiciousness, happiness, prosperity and protection from all kinds of obstacles from Lord Ganesha. People share messages with images of Lord Ganesha to wish their friends and family. Here are Lord Ganpati images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones.

Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta, which means remover of all problems and obstacles. Therefore, before starting any religious activity or puja, people worship Lord Ganesha first. It is believed that every person who faces hurdles in life must worship Lord Ganesha to get rid of all problems. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

