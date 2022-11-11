Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on November 12. This Hindu festival is believed to be extremely auspicious and devotees of Lord Ganesha often observe a stringent full-day fast, also known as the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations revolve around offering prayers to Lord Ganapati or Lord Ganesha. As we prepare to celebrate Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Vrat timing and Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi. DIY Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols: From Paper to Soil, Use These Biodegradable Items To Make Ganpati Murti at Home.

When is Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022?

There are two types of Chaturthi that are celebrated for Lord Ganesha — Vinayaka Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed on Chaturthi Shukla Paksha (during the waxing phase of the Moon), while the latter is kept during Krishna Paksha (waning period). The Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi in the Hindu month of Karthik (as per the Amavasyant calendar) or the Margashirsha month (as per the Purnimant calendar). The Chaturthi Tithi for Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Begins at 08:17 pm on November 11, 2022, and will go on till 10:25 pm on November 12, 2022. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on November 12, as that is the day that sunrise during Chaturthi tithi will be visible.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat

Devotees of Lord Ganesha often observe the Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi throughout the day and only break the fast after the moonrise. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi moonrise is expected to take place on November 12 at 09.04 pm. Throughout the day, some people avoid eating or drinking anything at all, while others observe a more lenient fast while consuming water as well as eating fruits, etc.

Lord Ganesha is known to be the god that takes away sorrow, brings happiness and helps devotees through the most difficult times. People observing the Chaturthi Tithi, therefore, believe that this fast will help ease the struggles and challenges in their life and appease Lord Ganapati. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

