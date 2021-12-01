Christmas is the star attraction in the season of festivities and holidays. Christmas Eve on Dec 24 sets the mood right to start the happy holidays. People come together and celebrate Christmas and further plan for the holidays and festivities coming forward. As they plan for upcoming festivities, they wish their near and dear ones by sending them season’s greetings and Happy holidays messages. "Season's greetings" is commonly used to greet near and dear ones before or during the Christmas and holiday season. We at LatestLY, have brought together messages that you can send and wish your loved ones through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS. Christmas 2021 Secret Santa Gift Ideas: Classic, Romantic, Bold or Offbeat, Choose Presents Based on the Personality of the Giftee! Here Are Some Options.

The celebrations start a day before Christmas, i.e., on Christmas Eve. People leave out sugar cookies and milk for Santa and celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ the next day. With these celebrations and festivities, people plan their upcoming holidays. As you start planning for the holiday here are some WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS that you can send for the season’s greetings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish You a Very Happy Holiday Season and a Peaceful and Prosperous New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyous Holiday Season With Peace & Cheer in the New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Season’s Greetings! And Best Wishes for the New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holiday Greetings! With Many Good Wishes for the Holiday Season and the Coming Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Compliments of the Season and Best Wishes for the New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Holidays. A Snowball to the Face Is the Start to a Beautiful Friendship.

The world has come closer with the help of so many social platforms. It has become easier to wish one another instantly on any occasion and festival through social platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. We have made a collection of messages that you can send for season’s greetings and wish you near and dear ones on all the festivities like Christmas, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving etc. You may select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Wishing you all a very Happy Holidays 2021!

