Sharad Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, will be celebrated from September 22 to September 30, 2025. Each of the nine days of Navratri is associated with a specific colour that symbolises a unique form of the Goddess and carries a special meaning. Devotees not only worship the Goddess with devotion but also dress in these auspicious colours, adding vibrancy and cultural significance to the celebrations. Discover the September Navratri 2025 colour schedule and know which 9 colours to wear each day to seek Maa Durga’s blessings. Follow our day-wise guide for all nine nights of this auspicious festival and celebrate Navratri with the perfect vibrant hues. In this article, let’s check the day-wise colours for 9 days of the Navratri festival and easy outfit ideas that you can try this festive season! Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Sharad Navratri 2025: Check The 9-day Navratri Colours

Day Date Colour Navratri Day 1 September 22 White Navratri Day 2 September 23 Red Navratri Day 3 September 24 Royal Blue Navratri Day 4 September 25 Yellow Navratri Day 5 September 26 Green Navratri Day 6 September 27 Grey Navratri Day 7 September 28 Orange Navratri Day 8 September 29 Peacock Green Navratri Day 9 September 30 Pink

Check The 9-day Navratri Colours and Outfit Ideas

Navratri 2025 Day 1: September 22- White

White colour symbolises peace, purity, and devotion. On this day, women can wear a graceful white anarkali suit or a simple cotton saree with silver jewellery for a divine look.

Navratri 2025 Day 2: September 23 - Red

The red colour during Navratri represents passion and strength. Women and girls can wear a red lehenga-choli with mirror work, or a bright red saree with golden bangles.

Navratri 2025 Day 3: September 24 - Royal Blue

The colour Royal Blue signifies divine power and richness. Royal blue saree with zari border, or a trendy Indo-western outfit with ethnic jewellery.

Navratri 2025 Day 4: September 25 - Yellow

The yellow colour is associated with joy, positivity and new beginnings. On this day, wear a yellow kurti-palazzo set with floral prints or a festive lehenga with light embroidery.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: September 26 - Green

The green colour symbolises growth, harmony, and prosperity. On this day, women and girls can wear a green silk saree or a stylish sharara set with golden detailing.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: September 27 - Grey

Grey colour reflects balance and composure. On this day, women can wear a grey gown with sequins or an elegant salwar suit with silver embellishments.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: September 28 - Orange

The orange colour during Navratri festivities denotes enthusiasm, energy, and warmth. A bright orange saree with mirror work or an Indo-western orange skirt-top set.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: September 29 - Peacock Green

The colour Peacock Green symbolises compassion and serenity. On this day, women can wear peacock green anarkali with a golden dupatta or a saree with intricate embroidery.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: September 30 - Pink

The colour pink represents love, harmony and affection. Wearing a pink lehenga with mirror work, or a pastel pink saree with stone jewellery can do its magic!

In the eastern and northeastern states of India, the Durga Puja is synonymous with Navaratri, where goddess Durga battles and emerges victorious over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore dharma. In southern states, the victory of Durga or Kali is celebrated. In the western state of Gujarat, Navaratri celebrations are constituted by arti, followed by garba.

