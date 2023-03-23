Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, are a few days observed in India to honour recognised martyrs of the nation. The day is observed in India on several dates. The death anniversary of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on March 23, 1931, in Lahore jail, is recognised as a Martyrs' Day. March 23 is the martyrdom day of three freedom fighters as the British hung the three brave freedom fighters on this day. The revolutionary spirit of these three brave men was an inspiration to the youth during the freedom struggle. Scroll down to learn more about Martyrs' Day 2023 date, its history and its significance. Shaheed Diwas 2023: Messages, Images and WhatsApp Status to Honour the Great Freedom Fighters on Martyrs’ Day.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day History

In India, Martyrs’ Day is observed on several dates. Martyrs’ Day is commemorated on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Also, Martyrs’ Day is commemorated on March 23 to remember the sacrifice of three extraordinary revolutionaries- Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. According to historical records, the trio – Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar lost their lives on March 23, 1931, during the struggle for India’s independence. They were hanged to death by the British on the charges of assassinating British officer John Saunders in 1928. The legends were cremated on the banks of the Sutlej River.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day Significance

On this day, the people of the nation pay homage to the unsung heroes and the freedom fighters who laid their lives for independent India. On this day, freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British on March 23, 1931, at the Lahore Jail. On this day, several events are held highlighting the sacrifices of the trio. Educational institutions hold a variety of programs on this day in which students display patriotic songs and plays.

