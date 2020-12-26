New Delhi, December 26: The nation on Saturday remembered Shaheed Udham Singh, a famous freedom fighter from Punjab, on his 121st Birth Anniversary. Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, belonged to Ghadar party and was best known for the assassinating Michael O' Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab. As per history, Dwyer's assassination on March 13, 1940, was carried out as a revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940. While in custody, he used the name Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, which represents the three major religions of Punjab and his anti-colonial sentiment. Shaheed Udham Singh 121st Birth Anniversary: Here Are Famous Quotes by Indian Freedom Fighter.

On his birth anniversary today, leaders across India paid rich tributes to the Indian revolutionary: Take a look at the tweets below:

The Ministry of Culture on Saturday paid tribute to the great freedom fighter and termed Shaheed Udham Singh as the brave hero of the country. "Tribute to freedom fighter and a brave hero of India Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary. People continue to draw inspiration from his life and the sacrifice he made to avenge the killing of innocent Indians at the Jallianwala Bagh", the tweet read.

Here's the tweet:

Tribute to freedom fighter and a brave hero of India #ShaheedUdhamSingh on his birth anniversary.People continue to draw inspiration from his life and the sacrifice he made to avenge the killing of innocent Indians at the Jallianwala Bagh.@prahladspatel @secycultureGOI @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/xweOtXAaDr — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) December 26, 2020

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera also remembered the great freedom fighter of India and wrote a couple of lines for him. "Inspiring in life and in death. Udham Singh Jaa Ke Dyer kolon je badla lenda naa... Aapan Hikk taan ke turde naa Sanu koi Punjabi Kehnda Naa", he tweeted.

Inspiring in life and in death. #ShaheedUdhamSingh #Jayanti ਊਧਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਡਾਯਰ ਕੋਲੋਂ ਜੇ ਬਦਲਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਨਾਂ... ਆਪਾਂ ਹਿੱਕ ਤਾਣ ਕੇ ਤੁਰਦੇ ਨਾਂ, ਸਾਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ #ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਕਹਿੰਦਾ ਨਾਂ... Udham Singh Jaa Ke Dyer kolon je badla lenda naa... Aapan Hikk taan ke turde naa Sanu koi #Punjabi Kehnda Naa. — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) December 26, 2020

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the President of Shiromani Akali Dal and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab also paid tribute to the braveheart on his Jayanti today. "On his birth anniversary, my humble tribute to the fearless son of Punjab Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Udham Singh Ji. His bravery & supreme sacrifice for the nation will be remembered forever", he tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

On his birth anniversary, my humble tribute to the fearless son of Punjab Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Udham Singh Ji. His bravery & supreme sacrifice for the nation will be remembered forever.#ShaheedUdhamSingh pic.twitter.com/aJMwjysrV7 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 26, 2020

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, paid rich tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary today.

Here's the tweet:

जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार के दोषी जनरल माइकल ओ डायर को मौत के घाट उतारकर भारतीयों का बदला लेने वाले अमर शहीद उधम सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत् शत् नमन।#ShaheedUdhamSingh pic.twitter.com/KiNDJJcxxI — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) December 26, 2020

B Sriramulu, Minister of Social Welfare, Government Of Karnataka termed Shaheed Udham Singh as 'the man who kissed the noose to liberate India from the colonial control'. "In fond remembrance of “The man who kissed the noose to liberate India from the colonial control” Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary. The revolutionary Ghadarite whose contributions to the Indian freedom struggle is next to none", Sriramulu tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

In fond remembrance of “The man who kissed the noose to liberate India from the colonial control” #ShaheedUdhamSingh on his birth anniversary. The revolutionary Ghadarite whose contributions to the Indian freedom struggle is next to none. pic.twitter.com/oGHXQJx28f — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) December 26, 2020

Udham Singh was born as Sher Singh in Sangrur in Punjab. He is also referred to as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh (the great martyr). He is a well-known figure of the Indian independence movement. A district Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand was named after him to pay homage in October 1995 by the Mayawati government. Singh became an orphan at an early age and was taken away by Central Khalsa Orphanage, Putlighar. He was named Udham Singh after he joined the orphanage. A museum dedicated to Singh is located in Amritsar, near Jallianwala Bagh.

