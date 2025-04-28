YouTuber, actor and poet Yahya Bootwala had accused the producers of Akshay Kumar-Ananya Panday-R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 of copying lines from a poem he wrote on Jallianwala Bagh without his permission. Bootwala has now updated his followers on Instagram that the plagiarism issue has been resolved “amicably”. Since he did not offer an explanation as to how and why the copyright issue had been put aside, netizens have demanded an answer from him, with some even claiming that the poet had been offered money to shut his mouth. Yahya Bootwala had earlier shared a video where he was seen reciting his original poem along with a clip from Kesari 2, where Ananya Panday is mouthing the same lines in her dialogue, written by Sumit Saxena. In a post on April 27, Bootwala revealed that the plagiarism row with the makers of Kesari 2 has now been solved. Yahya Bootwala said on Instagram, “So dosto (Friends), the producers and I have managed to amicably solve the issue in the best interest of both parties. Thank you guys for your support in these 2 days, you guys have been very kind." (sic) The poet has deleted his earlier post claiming plagiarism. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Not Among Akshay Kumar’s Best First-Weekend Collections; 5 Challenges Ahead for Period Drama on Its Success Path!

Yahya Bootwala’s latest post on ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Plagiarism Row

Yahya Bootwala’s Plagiarism Claim Against ‘Kesari 2’ Dialogue Writer Sumit Saxena

Netizens are truly curious as to what happened in the Kesari 2 plagiarism case. They feel they deserve to know, as they have stood by the poet since when he made the claim of theft. Earlier, with his video and the Kesari 2 clip, Yahya Bootwala had written, “So @nisoooooooooorg sent me a clip 4 days back from the movie Kesari 2 of dialogues he felt were copied from my poem, titled Jallianwala Bagh, published 5 years ago on @unerasepoetry YouTube channel. Here are the two clips, and honestly, this is a clear copy-paste, and it’s not like they’ve tried to hide it as well; matlab phusphusana jaisa shabd bhi uthaya hai (They have even lifted the word ‘phusphusana’). Yes, logo ke khayal mil sakte hai; people can think in a similar way, but kisi ek topic par bilkul ek jaisi lines likh dena is anything but a coincidence.”

“As writers, the worst thing you can do to a fellow writer is pick their material up, blatantly use it without giving credits, and this is what I feel dialogue writer @sumit.saxena.35912 has done here. If you’ve ever felt attached to my work, please tag @karanjohar @karanstyagi @dharmamovies @akshaykumar and @ananyapanday so that this reaches them," he had added. As per reports, Yahya Bootwala had further written on his Instagram stories, “Sumit Saxena. I am sure you know this. The worst you can do as a writer is steal some other writer’s work without crediting them for it."

Netizens React to ‘Kesari 2’ Plagiarism Row Being Resolved

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the Kesari Chapter 2 plagiarism row being resolved. While one asked, ‘Kitne paise mile?’ (How much were you paid for this?), the other demanded answers, saying, Love this 😍 But when someone supports you in journey - they've right to know desitnation as well !! We're keen to know what happened, Please if you can share” (sic). Another user said, “Kaafi vague post hai ...despite so many of ur fans supporting u....,” and one more wrote, “I hope we see your name there. And yes, happy to know this.” Take a look at some more reactions. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ X Review: Netizens Hail Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday’s Historical Drama As ‘Powerful and Emotionally Stirring’.

Bribed?

We Need to Know

Unclear

Meanwhile, Kesari 2 continues its run at the box office, with the latest India collections standing at INR 65.93 crore, according to Dharma Productions.

'Kesari 2' Box Office Collections

