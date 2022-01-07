Shakambhari Navratri is the annual celebration of the auspicious nine-day Hindu festival - Navaratri. Shakambari Navratri 2022 celebrations begin from Banada Ashtami, which falls on January 10 and continues until Pausha Purnima on January 17. This day is also known as Shakambhari Jayanti. Various key things make Shakambari Navratri very different from other annual Navratri celebrations. And as we prepare to celebrate Shakambari Navratri 2022, beginning on Banada Ashtami 2022 and on till Shakambhari Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this festival, Shakambhari Navratri Puja Vidhi, When does Shakambhari Navratri 2022 begin, etc. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

When is Shakambhari Navratri 2022?

As mentioned above, Shakambhari Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from January 10 to January 17. While most Navaratri celebrations begin on the Pratipada of a month, Shakambhari Navratri celebrations begin on the Ashtami in the month of Paush. Also known as Banada Ashtami, the first day of Shakambari Navratri 2022 will be on January 10. The celebration of Shakambari Navratri finally ends on the occasion of Pausha Purnima, which falls on January 17.

First Day of Shakambari Navratri - Banada Ashtami 2022

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:08 AM on January 09, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:24 PM on January 10, 2022

Last Day of Shakambari Navratri - Shakambhari Jayanti 2022

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:18 AM on January 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:17 AM on January 18, 2022.

Significance of Shakambari Navratri

Shakambari Navratri is popularly celebrated in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and some parts of Tamil Nadu. This festival revolves around Shakambhari Mata, who is also known as Devi Bhagwati. She is considered to be the Goddess who eradicates famine and food crisis and is also known as the Goddess of vegetables, fruits and green leaves and depicted with green surroundings of fruits and vegetables. Therefore, the celebration of Shakambari Navratri focuses on praying to Lord Shakambhari and asking her for a bountiful and fulfilling year.

