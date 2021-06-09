The popular festival of Shani Jayanti is around the corner and people who religiously follow the Hindu Samwat calendar are eager to observe it. The occasion of Shani Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Shani, the son of Surya deva. The festive event of Shani Jayanti is also called Shri ShanaishcarJanmaDiwas by devotees in different parts of the country. On this occasion, many women also observe Vat Savitri Vrat mark the celebrations of the day. Some several rituals and traditions are followed on this holy day. If you are searching for more and the latest Panchang information about Shani Jayanti 2021 – its date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat, and more, then look no further as we have it covered for you.

What is the date of Shani Jayanti 2021?

The auspicious occasion of Shani Jayanti falls on the Amavasya tithi in the month of Jyestha as per the traditional Hindu calendar. However, as per the Gregorian calendar, Shani Jayanti falls between the period of May-June. Hence, Shani Jayanti 2021 will fall on June 10 this year.

What is the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Shani Jayanti 2021?

Shani Jayanti Puja Timings

Shani Jayanti 2021 Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 01:57 PM on Jun 09, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 04:22 PM on Jun 10, 2021

What are the rituals of Shani Jayanti?

As per the Hindu scriptures, devotees are advised to follow some rituals on this auspicious occasion. People conduct special puja ceremonies and yajnas, to mark the festivities of Shani Jayanti.

Early morning bathing and wearing new clothes is a norm on this day. Cleaning places of worship and decorating with flowers and fruits is another norm. People offer coconut, rice, incense sticks, sweets, traditional food, oil, panchamrit, etc. while performing pujas. Reciting Shani Path and Shani Strotra is also considered auspicious on this day.

People observe strict Shani Jayanti Vrat throughout the day. They visit Shani and Nvagraha temples in high regard for Lord Shani. A lot of people donate mustard oil, sesame seeds, and even black clothes to underprivileged people. Chanting Shani Dev mantras for 101, 108, or 1001, 11000 times is considered blissful as well.

What is the significance of Shani Jayanti?

Shani (Saturn) is considered one of the most important planets when it comes to astrology. It is also regarded as the Planet of Karma. It is said that it blesses people who have undergone hardships in their life, and rewards them handsomely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).