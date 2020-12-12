Pradosha fast is one of the most sacred fasts in the Hindu calendar, also known as Pradosham. it is a bi-monthly fast dedicated to Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva redressed the blame and gave Chandra his life again on this day of Trayodashi, hence, this day came to be known as Pradosh. The supreme is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Pradosh Vrat is a holy fast, which symbolizes victory, courage and to overcome fear.

The person who performs Pradosh fast methodically gets rid of the bad effects of Shani. Those who are troubled by Shani's Dhaiyya, and Shani's Mahadasha should do this fast. This fast is said to eliminate any crisis in life. Shani Trayodashi 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: Know More About the Holy Rituals & Significance of the Festival That Commemorates Lord Shiva.

The Pradosh Vrat Katha is performed in the Trayodashi period of both festivals, Shukla Paksha (the period of the lunar period) and Krishna Paksha (period of Vandan) in the evening. The Trayodashi date falls during the Pradosh period and begins after sunset. After sunset, when the time of Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosh ends, then that time is considered highly auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat December 12, 2020, Saturday Shubh Muhurat:

Kritika, Krishna Paksha Trayodashi

Start - 07:02, 12 December,

Last - 03:52, 13 December

Shani Pradosh-17: 43 to 20:18

Shani Trayodashi 2020 Dos and Don'ts

Lord Shiva is worshiped along with Shani Dev on this day. During the fast, it is considered auspicious to offer black things to Shani Dev like things like black sesame, black cloth, sesame oil and urad dal etc. Keep in mind that Lord Shani is worshiped in the evening. But Shiva is worshiped in the morning. W hile observing Shani Pradosh, reciting Shani Chalisa is very important. Go to Shani temple in the evening and light a lamp of sesame oil. During the Pradosh period, only green moong should be consumed during fasting, because green moong is the earth element and keeps the fire cool. R ed chili, grain, rice and plain salt should not be eaten during Pradosh Vrat. However, you can also do a complete fast or a fruit diet. If you observe Pradosha fast with dedication and devotion, it benefits you physically, mentally and spiritually. Shiva mantras, prayers and hymns are recited throughout the day - Namah Shivaya

Fasting of Shani Pradosh also brings blessings to the forefathers. At the same time, if a person performs this fast, then he gets the virtue of Godan. Apart from this, it is said that this fast brings in happiness in the lives of children.

