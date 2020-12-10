Shani Trayodashi December 2020 Details: The occasion of Shani Trayodashi in December is one of the most important religious events for the people of the Hindu community. As the occasion is celebrated to commemorate Lord Shiva, the devotees of Bholenath observe this Trayodashi sincerely and with enthusiasm. If you are looking for more information about Shani Trayodashi 2020 – its date, rituals, auspicious timings, and significance, then you have reached the right place.

What is the date of Shani Trayodashi in December 2020?

The occasion of Shani Trayodashi is observed on the 13th day in a lunar cycle in a month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. One of the two Shani Trayodashis, also known as Pradosh days, falls in the Shukla paksha, while the other falls during the Krishna paksha. The Shani Trayodashi this month will be observed on 12th and 17th December.

What is the (shubh muhurat) auspicious timing of Shani Trayodashi 2020?

• Shani Pradosh Vrat Date and Time – December 12, 05:25 PM to 08:09 PM

• Margashirsha, Krishna Trayodashi Begins – 07:02 AM, Dec 12

• Margashirsha, Krishna Trayodashi Ends – 03:52 AM, Dec 13

What are the (puja vidhi) rituals of Shani Trayodashi?

There are several rituals which devotees of Lord Shiva religiously. People are advised to wake up before the sunrise and complete their morning chores during the time of sunrise. People keep a day-long fast, which is popularly known as Shani Pradosh Vrat. Some people also keep partial fasting in honour of Lord Shiva. There are special prayers sung in praise of Lord Shiva.

What is this significance of Shani Trayodashi 2020?

There are two occasions of Shani Trayodashis every month. Devotees who follow all the rituals of Shani Trayodashi religiously, it is said that Mahadev himself appears on earth and blessed them immensely. People who observe Shani Pradosh Vrat are blessed with health, wealth, and prosperity on this auspicious day.

As December 12 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Shani Trayodashi 2020.

