Shivaji Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Photos, Quotes and Messages to Send Greetings on Shiv Jayanti

Shivaji Jayanti Marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti to everyone! Also called as Shiv Jayanti, February 19 marks a very important day in Maratha history as the great and valiant ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on this day. Shivaji Maharaj or Shivajiraje Bhosale was born to Shahaji and Jijabai at Junnar on February 19, 1630. Not only in Maharashtra, but he was also one of the greatest warrior kings of India. It is a very important observance especially in the state of Maharashtra wherein followers of the great king pay respects and remember his valiant battles. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti messages and wishes are sent across to friends and family. If you are particularly looking for Shiv Jayanti 2020 wishes in Marathi, Shivaji Jayanti messages and greetings, we have made a beautiful collection of the same. Given below is a wonderful collection of Shivaji Jayanti greetings, Shivaji photos, GIF images, quotes and wishes which you can download for free and send to your friends and family or send over Facebook and Twitter. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, SMS and GIF Images to Send on The 390th Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior.

Shivaji Jayanti is marked as a wide festive celebration in Maharashtra. In several parts of the state, a procession is organised with a portrait or an idol of Shivaji Maharaj. People dress up in traditional clothes, kids dress up as Shivaji and tales of his war and good deeds are discussed. His style of leadership has inspired many and people thus his ideals, quotes, images and greetings to wish of Shivaji Jayanti. On this Shiv Jayanti 2020, we have compiled a list of Happy Shivaji Jayanti messages in Marathi, Shiv Jayanti greetings, Shivaji Maharaj GIF images and photos which you can download for free and send everyone.

Shiv Jayanti marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Na Shivshankar.. to Kailashpati Na Lambodar. To Ganpati Natmastak Taya Chardi Jayane Kali Swarajya Nirmiti Dev Majha Ekch to.. Maha Raja Shivchatrapati.

Shivaji Jayanti 2020 Marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan Swarajya Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “Marathi” Raktatach Hoti... Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji

Shivaji Jayanti 2020 Marathi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eke Ratri Sahyadri Hasala, Hastana to Disla,

Zali Tyala Talvar Pritichi, Ghetali Tyane Maratha Stapanechi, Dhakhvli Jyane Takat Maratha Ekjutichi. Ashi Kirti Hoti Raje Shivaji Maharajanchi.

Shivaji Jayanti 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Andhar Far Jala Ata Diva Pahije Afjalkhan Far Jale Ata Ek Jijaucha Shiva Pahije Shatkanchya Yadnyatun Uthali Ek Jwala Dhaha Dishanchya Tejatun Arunoday Jahala. Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji!

Shivaji Maharaj GIFs

Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers:

You can also convey your wishes and messages by sending WhatsApp stickers. There are special festive WhatsApp sticker packs that are launched every few days. On Shivaji Jayanti too you can check for Shivaji Maharaj WhatsApp stickers on the Play Store. Download a sticker pack and use them via the messaging app. Or just click here.

We hope the above collection of Shiv Jayanti messages, Shivaji Maharaj images and quotes help you to convey your best wishes of this great observance. Remember the great leader with pride and spread the messages with your friends and family. LatestLY wishes all its readers Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020!