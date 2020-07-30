Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020 Images & Pavitra Ekadashi HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Shravana Putrada Ekadashi marks the eleventh day in the waxing moon phase of the Hindu month of Shravan. Also known as Pavitra Ekadashi, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020 will be celebrated on July 30. The annual commemoration is an extremely important day in the holy month of Shravan, and people observe a strict 24-hour fast on this day. People often celebrate Shravana Putrada Ekadashi by sharing Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020 wishes in Hindi as well as English, Pavitra Ekadashi messages, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Pavitropana Ekadashi Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Putrada Ekadashi is observed twice every year, once during the month of Shravana, and the other during the Hindu month of Pausha (December - January). On the day of Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, people observe 24-hour fasts and worship Lord Vishnu, and it is said to be particularly auspicious for those trying to beget children. Couples trying to conceive therefore observe a stringent 24-hour fast, while many Sanyasis observe a strict 2-day fast, in the name of Lord Vishnu. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi fasts are also said to aid people to get rid of all their sins by offering penance. The fast of Shravana Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on July 30, where people will refrain from eating anything. The fast is broken on the Dwadashi, and the ritual of breaking the fast is said to be Parana.

The Parana time for this year’s Pavitra Ekadashi celebration is from 6:15 AM to 08:51 AM. It is crucial to break the Shravana Putrada Ekadashi within the Prana Tithi unless the tithi falls before sunrise. As people prepare themselves for this crucial fast, here are some Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020 wishes in Hindi as well as English, Pavitra Ekadashi messages, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Pavitropana Ekadasi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020 Ke Iss Shubh Avsar Par Aap Sabhi Ko Hardik Shubhkamnayen. Bhagwan Vishnu Ki Kripa Hum Sab Par Bani Rahe, Bas Yahi Tamanna Liye Iss Shubh Diwas Ko Manate Hain!

Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen. Bhagwan Vishnu Ki Kripa Aap Aur Aapke Parivar Par Bani Rahe! Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020

Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You and Your Family With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. May All Your Dreams and Desires Are Fulfilled. Wish You a Very Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020!

Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate The Auspicious Day of Lord Vishnu With Dedication and He Shall Bless You With Utmost Happiness. Such is The Power of Vishnu's Divine Blessings. Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020!

Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020. May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Happiness, Good Health, Lots of Wealth, Knowledge, Prosperity and Most Importantly, Peace.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is an extremely auspicious day that holds immense significance for Hindus. While North Indians consider the Paush Putrada Ekadashi to be the most significant Ekadashi, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is extremely significant for others. Ekadashi fasts are especially important for people of the Vaishnav community who are devotees of Lord Vishnu. And Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is a significant day for them to showcase their devotion, ask for penance and blessings for Lord Vishnu. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Shravana Putrada Ekadashi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 07:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).