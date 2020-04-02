Shree Ram Navami 2020 Wishes and Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Rama Photos, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Rama’s Birth

Ram Navami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The auspicious celebration of Ram Navami 2020 is here. The Hindu festival is dedicated to Lord Rama’s birth, who is believed to be the seventh reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. Rama Navami 2020 falls on April 2, which is today. It is a significant festival for the people belonging to the Hindu community and celebrated in zeal across India. However, this year’s celebration will be different as gathering or visiting temples are not allowed because of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has created a stir globally. Respecting the government’s decision, one can still enjoy the occasion from home. How? By sending Rama Navami 2020 devotional messages to near ones, while praying for everyone’s health and prosperity. Below are the latest collection of Shree Ram Navami 2020 wishes, Shree Rama Navami 2020 messages and Rama Navami greetings to share along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook posts, GIFs and various images across the social media platforms.

Ram Navami is also a celebration to welcome the spring. The auspicious day is marked by Rama Katha recitals, reading of Rama stories including the Hindu sacred epic Ramayana. People also visit nearby temples to seek blessings of Lord Rama. Some also participate in a bhajan or kirtan with music as a part of puja and aarti to celebrate Rama’s birth. But since all of these has to be avoided this year, you can still spread positivity to enjoy the festival by sharing Ram Navami 2020 wishes, messages, greetings, images, Lord Rama photos and GIFs to wish everyone on this day. Ram Navami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rama for You Should Mean the Path He Trod, the Ideal He Held Aloft, and the Ordinance He Lay Down, They Are Eternal and Timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed With All the Happiness You Desire and Deserve. Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram Bless You With Peace and Virtue on Ram Navami and Always… Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Navami Wishes to and Blessings to You and Your Family. May Lord Ram Bless You All With Good Health.

Send GIF Image With Message: With Gleam of Diyas and the Echo of the Chants, May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your Life. Wishing You a Happy Ram Navami

How to Download Ram Navami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

For all the festive occasions, there are special sticker applications available on Play Store. Go to the app and search for Lord Rama WhatsApp stickers or CLICK HERE to download.

We hope the above Ram Navami 2020 wishes, images and messages will be useful to you while you celebrate the auspicious day with your family. Happy Ram Navami.