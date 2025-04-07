Siblings Day is an annual celebration held in parts of the United States and Canada on April 10. While there are no official National Siblings Day celebrations in India and the United Kingdom, the same date is observed as Siblings Day. This day aims to recognise and celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters and the love they share with each other. It’s similar to Mother’s Day and Father’s Day but focuses mainly on sibling relationships. Siblings Day is a special occasion to celebrate the lifelong bond between brothers and sisters, irrespective of their age. Siblings Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 10. This day highlights the role siblings play in our lives as friends, supporters, and companions. In this article, let’s know more about Siblings Day 2025 date and the significance of this annual event. Happy Siblings Day Wishes: Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and Messages To Send to Your Beloved Siblings and Make Their Day!

Siblings Day 2025 Date

Siblings Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 10.

Siblings Day History

Siblings Day in the US was conceived by Claudia Evart, a native New Yorker and resident of New York City, in 1995 with an aim to honour the memory of her brother and sister, who died at early ages of childhood. Deeply struck by the loss of her siblings Alan (36) and Lisette (19) at a young age, she established the Siblings Day Foundation with the aim of establishing a National Siblings Day to be celebrated annually on April 10, Lisette's birthday.

The Foundation was incorporated in 1997 and achieved non-profit status in 1999. Carolyn Maloney, then the U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district, officially recognised the holiday and introduced it into the official Congressional Record of the United States Congress on April 10, 1997, and in subsequent years 2001, 2005 and 2008.

Siblings Day Significance

Siblings Day is an important annual celebration of love and bonding between siblings, who often provide emotional support throughout life. This day serves as a perfect opportunity to reflect on childhood memories and experiences that you have shared and cherished with your brothers and sisters.

Siblings remain a constant presence through life’s ups and downs and hence this special day aims to celebrate this special bond. In India, Siblings Day is celebrated as the Hindu holiday of Raksha Bandhan, which is the oldest festival in this category, also celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).