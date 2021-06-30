Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30 every year. An initiative to celebrate the positives as well as the sheer omnipotence of Social Media, the celebration of Social Media Day 2021 is more important than ever. From giving us constant solace as we stayed home to helping people through the pandemic, social media has played a key role on various fronts. In celebration of this day that keeps boredom at bay, People are sure to share Quotes on Social Media, Happy Social Media Day 2021 wishes and messages, Social Media Day WhatsApp Stickers and Social Media Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures.

The main reason behind the advent of Social Media Day was to acknowledge and celebrate the power of social media and encourage people to use this medium. A celebration that was started in 2010, the role of Social Media Day has evolved over the years. Today, this day provides a stage to talk about the impact that social media has had on our lives. This celebration is often also used to discuss the negative side of social media, whether it is the constant cancel culture, the widespread trolling and bullying or the sheer fear that many have around privacy and social media.

In the past year, social media has turned into our one-stop-shop for everything. Whether you are consuming news or staying in touch with your loved ones through video calls and social media interactions, social media has been a pillar of constant support and entertainment for many.

“We’re living at a time when attention is the new currency. Those who insert themselves into as many channels as possible look set to capture the most value. ”-Pete Cashmore, Founder of mashable.com

“If you make customers unhappy in the physical world, they might each tell 6 friends. If you make customers unhappy on the Internet, they can each tell 6,000 friends.”-Jeff Bezos, CEO at Amazon.com

“Social media is not a media. The key is to listen, engage, and build relationships.”-David Alston

"The first rule of social media is that everything changes all the time. What won’t change is the community’s desire to network." -Kami Huyse

The celebration of Social Media Day is often filled with fun online events and activities that highlight the impact of the internet on our daily lives. From social-cause amplifications that has helped send deserving young people to school to helping raise awareness around various social issues like #BlackLivesMatter, the power of social media is vast. And as we celebrate Social Media Day 2021, we hope that you use this power for the good. Happy Social Media Day 2021!

