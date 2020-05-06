Sri Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Date (Tithi) and Puja Mahurat: Significance and Puja Vidhi to Mark the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu Avatar

Sri Narasimha Jayanti 2020 is being celebrated in India today, i.e. on May 6. The country observes Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi, which is celebrated as Narasimha Jayanti by all Hindu devotees. According to mythology, Lord Narasimha was the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, i.e. on Narasimha Jayanti day, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha, a half lion and half man, to kill Demon Hiranyakashipu.
Lord Narasimha is denoted as a half man and half lion. Narasimha Jayanti also called as Narasimha Chaturdashi falls on the day 14th day of the Shukla Paksh. This day becomes is the most auspicious day for people of the Hindu community. Devotees visit the temple of Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings on this holy day. People also observe fast on this day. The rules and guidelines to observe Narasimha Jayanti fasting are similar to those of Ekadashi fasting.
Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Date
This year, Narasimha Jayanti will be celebrated on May 6, 2020. As per Hindu calendar, Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated in Vaisakh during the Shukla Paksha on the Chaturdashi tithi. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day falls in the month of April or May.
Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Puja Muhurat
- Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Sayana Kala Puja Time will be for 2 Hours and 41 minutes from 04:19 PM to 07:00 PM
- Next Day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti - after 05:35 AM, May 7
On Narasimha Jayanti Parana Day Chaturdashi would be over before Sunrise
Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Tithi
Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Puja Vidhi
On the auspicious day, devotees need to take a holy bath before sunrise, dress up in clean attire and observe a day-long fast and perform Lord Narasimha Pujan before sunset. People who fast on this day eat only single meal one day before Narasimha Jayanti. All type of grains and cereals are prohibited during Narasimha Jayanti fasting. The devotee can only eat after breaking the fast the next day. It is believed that Lord Narasimha was appeared during sunset while Chaturdashi was prevailing. It is advised to keep night vigil and perform Visarjan Puja next day morning. The fast should be broken on next day after performing Visarjan Puja and giving Dana to Brahmin.
Narasimha Jayanti fast is broken next day after sunrise when Chaturdashi Tithi is over. According to Drikpanchang, if Chaturdashi Tithi gets over before sunrise then fast is broken any time after sunrise after finishing Jayanti rituals. Narasimhadeva appeared at dusk on the Shukla Chaturdashi (fourteenth day of the bright fortnight) in the month of Vaishakha (May). Wishing you all a vey Happy Narasimha Jayanti!