Sri Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Date (Tithi) and Puja Mahurat: Significance and Puja Vidhi to Mark the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu Avatar

Sri Narasimha Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Sri Narasimha Jayanti 2020 is being celebrated in India today, i.e. on May 6. The country observes Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi, which is celebrated as Narasimha Jayanti by all Hindu devotees. According to mythology, Lord Narasimha was the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, i.e. on Narasimha Jayanti day, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha, a half lion and half man, to kill Demon Hiranyakashipu.

Lord Narasimha is denoted as a half man and half lion. Narasimha Jayanti also called as Narasimha Chaturdashi falls on the day 14th day of the Shukla Paksh. This day becomes is the most auspicious day for people of the Hindu community. Devotees visit the temple of Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings on this holy day. People also observe fast on this day. The rules and guidelines to observe Narasimha Jayanti fasting are similar to those of Ekadashi fasting.

Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Date

This year, Narasimha Jayanti will be celebrated on May 6, 2020. As per Hindu calendar, Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated in Vaisakh during the Shukla Paksha on the Chaturdashi tithi. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day falls in the month of April or May.

Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Puja Muhurat

Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Sayana Kala Puja Time will be for 2 Hours and 41 minutes from 04:19 to 07:00

Next Day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti - after 05:35 , May 7

On Narasimha Jayanti Parana Day Chaturdashi would be over before Sunrise

Narasimha Jayanti 2020 Tithi

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time - 10:58 to 01:38

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 11:21 on May 05, 2020 Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:44 on May 06, 2020