Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti (also spelt as Sri Ramanuja Jayanthi) is observed during Chithirai month on Thiruvathirai Nakshatra day of the Tamil Solar calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 7. Here's a collection of Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti images, Happy Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2022 wishes, Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, SMS and quotes to share with family and friends.

Sri Ramanuja Jayanthi was born in 1017 C.E. in the village of Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. He was a great Hindu philosopher and thinker. Ramanujacharya Jayanti is the day to mark the birth anniversary of Sri Ramanuja Acharya. As you celebrate Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp messages, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

He believed that bhakti, or devotional worship of Lord Vishnu in any form, is the ideal method to attain salvation or moksha. Sri Ramanuja Acharya was born in the 117 century, and this year we will be celebrating his 1005th birth anniversary. People send wishes to their loved ones on social media on this day, saying Happy Ramanujacharya Jayanti. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

The three major philosophical works of Ramanuja are Vedartha Sangraha which includes commentary on the Vedas, and Sri Bhasya, which includes commentary on the Brahma Sutras and the Bhagavad Gita Bhasya. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of Sri Ramanuja Acharya, here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them through WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2022!

