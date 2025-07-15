St Swithin's Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United Kingdom on July 15. It is rooted in British folklore and celebrates St Swithin, a 9th-century Anglo-Saxon bishop of Winchester known for his humility and deep connection to the common people. As per historical records, Swithun was an Anglo-Saxon bishop of Winchester and subsequently the patron saint of Winchester Cathedral. His historical importance as a bishop is overshadowed by his reputation for posthumous miracle-working. Pope Leo XIV Net Worth: Who Is Robert Prevost, the New Pontiff? How Much Will He Be Paid? Perks, Assets and More Explained.

According to tradition, if it rains on Saint Swithun's bridge (Winchester) on his feast day, i.e. on July 15, it will continue for forty days. Though not widely celebrated as a religious holiday, it remains culturally significant due to the enduring weather-related legend associated with the date. This folk belief suggests that the weather on July 15 sets the pattern for the next 40 days. While there's no scientific basis for this prediction, it has become a charming part of British weather talks.

St Swithin's Day 2025 Date

St Swithin's Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 15.

St Swithin's Day Significance

St Swithin's Day is an important annual event in the UK. St Swithin was buried outside Winchester Cathedral at his request so that ‘the rain might fall upon his grave’. However, when his remains were moved inside the cathedral in 971 AD, legend says that heavy rain followed and lasted for 40 days. According to traditional folklore, whatever the weather is like on St Swithin's Day - whether rain or sunshine - it will continue for the next 40 days and 40 nights.

