Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is an annual observance that falls on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and is also known as Netaji Jayanti and Parakram Diwas. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 falls on January 23 and is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. To mark this day, people often share Subhas Chandra Bose images and HD wallpapers for free download online, Happy Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 wishes and messages, Netaji Jayanti 2023 greetings, Parakram Diwas 2023 WhatsApp messages and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose quotes and sayings with family and friends. When Is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023? Know Date, History and Significance of the Day To Honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose played a pivotal role in the Indian independence movement. He was the head of the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fouj). He was the founder-head of the Azad Hind Government. His speeches and writings, including the well-known “give me blood and I will give you freedom”, continue to instil the emotions of revolution and inspire people to remember they can bring change. The first-ever Netaji Jayanti was commemorated five months after Bose’s disappearance. Commemorated in Rangoon then, Subhas Chandra Jayanti is an official holiday in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam. The Government of India pays tribute to Netaji on this day. Share these Parakram Diwas 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages and SMS.

Netaji Jayanti had grown to be recognised as Parakram Divas since 2019 when the Government of India confirmed this country-wide observance. We hope that Subhas Chandra Jayanti 2023 allows you to revisit the work of Netaji and get inspired. Happy Netaji Janayti 2023!

