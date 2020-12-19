Happy Subrahmanya Sashti 2020! The Skanda Sashti after famous Soorasamharam is known as Subramanya Sashti. Subramanya Sashti is also known as Kukke Subramanya Sashti and falls during lunar month Margashirsha. Kukke Subramanya Temple, near Mangalore, Karnataka, India is known to be a very famous shrine dedicated to Lord Murugan outside Tamil Nadu. Subramanya Swamy was born on Margashira Shuddhasashti as per the wish of the gods for the extermination of Tarakasura. The Margashira Sashti is also known as Subramanya Sashti or Skanda Sashti.

According to the legends, Subramanyaswamy or Kumara Swamy was made a commander by the gods. Kumaraswamy fought and killed Tarakasurudi for six days. Subrahmanyaswamy, who saved the world and the gods and was forgiven by all, was hailed as the Devasenapati.

On the day of Subramanya Sashti, devotees get up at dawn, bathe and serve offerings to Subramanya Swami wearing kavidas. Devotees also visit the temples and worship the Ashtottara Shatanamas with devotion. Devotees offer sugar and milk to the Lord. This custom is especially prevalent in Tamil Nadu. If you are looking for Subrahmanya Sashti 2020 Wishes, Messages & HD Images, we have your back:

Subramanya Swamy Kalyanam with Sri Valli Devasena is held on Skanda Sashti. Adults say that if brides see this marriage, all obstacles will be removed from their lives. Subramanya Swamy temples are mostly visited by women. It is believed that all good fortune befalls the devotees who perform the marriage of Subramanyaswamy on Skanda Sashti.

