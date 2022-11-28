Subrahmanya Sashti falls on the Sashti Tithi that immediately follows Soorasamharam. Subrahmanya Sashti, as the name suggests, is the celebration of Sashti Tithi where Lord Karthik in the form of Subramanya is revered. This day is also known as Kukke Subrahmanya Sashti and is celebrated with special valour and enthusiasm at the Kukke Subramanya Temple in Karnataka. As we prepare to celebrate Subrahmanya Sashti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Subrahmanya Sashti, and the importance of Subrahmanya Sashti for devotees of Lord Kartikeya. Subrahmanya Shashti 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages To Share on This Auspicious Day.

When is Subrahmanya Sashti 2022?

Every year, the Sashti tithi following the observance of Soorasamharam, which is known as a grand festival celebrated across South India, especially in Tamil Nadu, is followed by Subrahmanya Sashti celebrations. Subrahmanya Sashti falls on the Sashti Tithi during the Hindu month of Margashirsha. The Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 tithi will begin at 01.35 pm on Nov 28, 2022, and go on till 11.04 am on Nov 29, 2022. Since the sunrise during Sashti Tithi falls on the 29, this is the day that devotees will observe the Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 Vrat.

Subrahmanya Sashti Vrat

Every year, on the occasion of Sashti, Lord Murugan or Kartikeya is celebrated and revered by devotees across the world. The observance of Sashti Fast is believed to be especially auspicious and helps appease the almighty. Devotees of Lord Muruga, therefore, observe a strict fast on this day. While some avoid eating anything throughout the day and offer prayers to Lord Kartikeya, others skip one meal in the name of the Almighty.

The celebration of Subrahmanya Sashti includes observance of special abhisheka and rituals for Lord Kartikeya idols across various temples. However, the commemoration of Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 is particularly grand in Karnataka’s famous Kukke Subramanya Temple. We hope that the celebration of Subrahmanya Sashti fills your life with all love, light and happiness. Happy Subrahmanya Sashti 2022!

